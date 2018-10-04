Guard rally drivers honoured

LAHORE: The Guard Filter rally team drivers, who took part in the Farhang Desert Rally, were showered with unprecedented cash awards here in a ceremony on Wednesday.

The rally that was held at one of the tedious tracks in Sakardu saw Team Guard winning a number of medals in various categories of 40 kilometres race. The participating female drivers though termed it a difficult sport but urged other females to show their skills in this sport also.

Patron of Pakistan sports Shahzad Malik and President Sardar Hassan Saddiq were the chief guest of the ceremony. Salma Khan, Asma Saddique, Fakhar, Sajid Qureshi, Sardar Hasan Channa, Shahzad Haroon, Ali Waqar, Tiwana, Qamar Tiwana and Sonail Mang were the winning drivers and were awarded Rs 200,000 and Rs 150,000 and Rs 100,000.