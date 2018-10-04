Khurram hits 197 as Karachi (W) post 365-5

KARACHI: Discarded Test opener Khurram Manzoor hit 197 and Shehzar Mohammad blasted 95 to enable Pool B leaders Karachi Whites to post 365-5 in their first innings at stumps on the opening day of their fifth round outing of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2018-19 against Rawalpindi here at the UBL Sports Complex on Wednesday. Khurram, who smacked 32 fours and three sixes in his 218-ball knock, shared 249 for the second wicket with Shehzar who hammered 11 fours from 140 balls.

Stumper Mohammad Hassan was at the crease on 29 and skipper Anwar Ali was with him at the other end on five. Syed Touseeq Shah claimed 3-90. Left-arm international spinner M Nawaz claimed 2-86.

In other Pool B fixture at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, discarded lanky test pacer Mohammad Asif picked 5-56 to enable WAPDA to dismiss Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) for 216 in their first innings in 64 overs. Saadullah Ghouri (88) and Raza Ali Dar (45*) shared 105 for the seventh wicket partnership to guide their side to a respectable total.

Ghouri smacked 16 fours from 98 balls. Dar smashed seven fours from 127 deliveries. WAPDA, in response, were reeling at 27-2 at stumps with skipper Salman Butt falling for a 17-ball duck. Rafatullah Mohmand fell for 19. M Ali and Mohammad Umair got one wicket each.

At Marghzar Ground in Islamabad, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) reached 334-7 in their first innings against Pakistan Television after the later put them into bat. Adil Amin struck 84 off 121 balls which featured nine fours and one six. Asif Zakir (78) and Maqbool Ahmed (52*) then put on 133 for the sixth wicket to inflate the total. Asif hit 13 fours from 115 balls while Maqbool hammered seven fours in his unfinished 102-ball effort. Fast bowler Azharullah got 5-71.

At Multan Cricket Stadium, Rizwan Hussain (97) and Irfan Haider (52) took Lahore Blues to 243-7 in their first innings against Multan. The duo shared 95 for the second wicket stand. Mohammad Ali Khan and spinner Ali Usman claimed two wickets each. Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) perished for 235 in their first innings against Habib Bank Limited (HBL) at KRL Stadium Rawalpindi. Mohammad Mohsin (103*) rescued his side from utter humiliation with a fine century which took him face 126 balls and hammered ten fours and three sixes. Umar Gul, Junaid Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ramiz Aziz and Abdul Rehman picked two wickets each. HBL were 50-1 in reply at stumps.

At Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad, Adnan Akmal (51), Hussain Talat (48) and Asif Ali (46) guided SNGPL to 265 all out in their first innings against National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq could score only two when he was trapped leg before off bowling of Hammad Azam. Ghulam Mudassir and Atif Jabbar claimed three wickets each. Hammad Azam and Kamran Ghulam clinched two wickets each.

At Diamond Club Ground Islamabad, Ali Sarfraz (185) and Rizwan Ali (109*) put on 308 for the second wicket partnership to enable Islamabad to reach 342-2 in their first innings against FATA.