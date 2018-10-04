Thu October 04, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 4, 2018

India tries teenage opener to fix top order

NEW DELHI: Skipper Virat Kohli said Wednesday India are looking to “cement” the team’s misfiring top order as teenage opener Prithvi Shaw was named in the final 12 for the first Test against the West Indies.

The world’s number one Test side suffered from inconsistent top order during their overseas tours of South Africa and England, losing 1-2 and 1-4 respectively. The two-match West Indies series starting in Rajkot on Thursday gives India an opportunity to work on their problem areas ahead of the all-important tour of Australia starting next month. The 18-year-old Shaw, who was chosen ahead of uncapped Mayank Agarwal and one-Test old Hanuma Vihari from the 15-man squad, is expected to open the batting alongside Lokesh Rahul.

India team for Rajkot Test: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, M Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

