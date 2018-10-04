First Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf from Nov 30

LAHORE: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) is contributing towards country’s sports in yet another way by holding a national level golf tournament at Lahore.

Wapda is organizing First Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament from November 30 to December 2, under the auspices of its Sports Board at Defence Raya Golf and Country Club. The tournament will be played on 54 holes for amateurs, 36 holes for senior amateurs and ladies, while on 9 holes for veterans and invitational.Golfers of affiliated golf clubs with Pakistan Golf Federation would participate in the event. Last date for entry is November 28, while practice round will also be played on the same date.

According to the format of the event, matches will be contested in the categories of amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies and veterans. Amateurs and senior amateurs will have handicap of 12 and below while ladies 24 and below. Wapda being a pioneer institute has played vital role in development of sports in Pakistan intends to strengthen its sports presence by representation on the country’s golfing front as well. The 1st Chairman Wapda Golf Tournament will be an annual feature aimed at establishing relationship of Wapda with leading sports development groups like Pakistan Golf Federation. The event will also help in identifying new talent in country.

Wapda has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades and is national champion in 33 sports and runners-up in 19 disciplines. With 66 teams – 37 men and 29 women – of different games, it is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, as more than 2100 players and sports officials are associated with various units of Wapda Sports Board across the country. Wapda players have not only been showing their class at the national level but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions. In January 2017 to August 2018, Wapda players won 11 gold, 13 silver and 45 bronze medals for Pakistan in various international events, including the 21st Commonwealth Games Gold Coast, Australia and 18th Asian Games, Jakarta.