Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

First Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf from Nov 30

LAHORE: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) is contributing towards country’s sports in yet another way by holding a national level golf tournament at Lahore.

Wapda is organizing First Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament from November 30 to December 2, under the auspices of its Sports Board at Defence Raya Golf and Country Club. The tournament will be played on 54 holes for amateurs, 36 holes for senior amateurs and ladies, while on 9 holes for veterans and invitational.Golfers of affiliated golf clubs with Pakistan Golf Federation would participate in the event. Last date for entry is November 28, while practice round will also be played on the same date.

According to the format of the event, matches will be contested in the categories of amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies and veterans. Amateurs and senior amateurs will have handicap of 12 and below while ladies 24 and below. Wapda being a pioneer institute has played vital role in development of sports in Pakistan intends to strengthen its sports presence by representation on the country’s golfing front as well. The 1st Chairman Wapda Golf Tournament will be an annual feature aimed at establishing relationship of Wapda with leading sports development groups like Pakistan Golf Federation. The event will also help in identifying new talent in country.

Wapda has been patronizing sports in Pakistan for more than five decades and is national champion in 33 sports and runners-up in 19 disciplines. With 66 teams – 37 men and 29 women – of different games, it is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan, as more than 2100 players and sports officials are associated with various units of Wapda Sports Board across the country. Wapda players have not only been showing their class at the national level but also bringing laurels to Pakistan in international competitions. In January 2017 to August 2018, Wapda players won 11 gold, 13 silver and 45 bronze medals for Pakistan in various international events, including the 21st Commonwealth Games Gold Coast, Australia and 18th Asian Games, Jakarta.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Photos & Videos

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996

Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996