Imran Nazir, Razzaq to represent Qalandars in Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy

LAHORE: Pakistan’s two forgotten stars - Imran Nazir and Abdul Razzaq - aim to prove that they still have a lot of cricket left in them when they represent Lahore Qalandars in Abu Dhabi T20 Trophy this month.

The duo is included in Qalandars squad along with several other international and players development program finds for the three-day tournament, which will see six T20 teams from different countries aiming to win the title.

For Imran Nazir - who has recovered from career threatening arthritis - this is beginning of a new life after a nightmare. Imran has now promised that he will try to be the same iconic flamboyant batsman as he used to be before disappearing from the scene due to illness. All-rounder Abdul Razzaq is also highly motivated for the tournament saying that he will dominate the bowlers during the tournament.

Lahore Qalandars are grouped with Australia’s Hobart Hurricanes and England’s Yorkshire Viking in Abu Dhabi tournament. The other group includes Boost Defenders from Afghanistan, Titans from South Africa and Auckland Aces from New Zealand.