Nishikori squashes Paire to reach quarters

TOKYO: Local hero Kei Nishikori put down a marker in his quest for a third Japan Open title as he outgunned France’s Benoit Paire on Wednesday to reach the last eight.
The third seed, who lifted the trophy in 2012 and 2014, completed a 6-3, 7-5 victory despite late resistance from Paire to avenge a semifinal defeat inflicted by the hulking Frenchman in Tokyo three years ago.
Meanwhile, former champion Nick Kyrgios flickered into life for just long enough to dispatch Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 7-6 (7/3) in the first round. Nishikori tore out of the blocks, winning the first five games before Paire finally got on the scoreboard.
