Thu October 04, 2018
Sports

October 4, 2018

Del Potro seals ATP Finals spot

BEIJING: Favourite Juan Martin del Potro avoided the fate of third seed Grigor Dimitrov to surge into the quarterfinals of the China Open and seal his spot at the ATP Finals on Wednesday.

The towering Argentine top seed, enjoying one of the best seasons of his injury-blighted career, dismissed Russia’s stubborn Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-6 (7/4). Victory means that Del Potro has qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals for the first time since 2013, joining Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in London in November.

It underlines the 30-year-old’s return to the men’s elite after years of wrist problems that threatened to destroy his career.The world number four faces Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in the last eight on Beijing’s outside hard courts.

Bulgaria’s Dimitrov was on the end of a major shock in the Chinese capital, totting up nine double faults in a three-set defeat to Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic. Lajovic meets Britain’s fifth seed Kyle Edmund in the quarterfinals.

