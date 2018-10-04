Strauss quits as England director

LONDON: Andrew Strauss announced on Wednesday that he is standing down as England’s director of cricket following a period of compassionate leave.Strauss’s wife Ruth was diagnosed with cancer during the Ashes in December 2017 and he took a break from his position earlier this year after she began a new course of treatment.The former Test captain, who had been in the post for three-and-a-half years, has told the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that he will not be returning to his role. He will take on a “flexible” position with the governing body.Andy Flower, who has been standing in since May, will continue to hold the reins until December while recruitment of a permanent successor takes place.