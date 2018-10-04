Thu October 04, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2018

Pak girls thrash BD by 58 runs

LAHORE: Pakistan women team defeated Bangladesh by 58 runs as they defended a small target of 89 runs in the second T20I of the series played at Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday.

Bangladesh women won the toss and elected to field first in the rain-affected game. Pakistan suffered an early jolt as they lost Ayesha Zafar early in the match. The skipper, Javeria Khan joined Nahida Khan in the middle and had a useful 41-run partnership before Nahida lost her wicket after scoring 18 runs.

Pakistan had a small collapse as they went from 49/2 to 70/5 in a span of six overs. The Women in Green finished their inning at 88/5 in 14 overs.The captain Khan remained the highest scorer for Pakistan with 25 runs. Nahid Akter struck twice for Bangladesh, whereas Jahanara Alam and Lata Mondal took one wicket each. Bangladesh looked in no position to chase down the small total. Pakistani bowlers ran riot against the hosts’ batting line, dismissing them for merely 30 runs.

Anam Amin bowled a splendid spell, where she took three wickets, three overs without conceding a run. Aiman Anwar, Nashra Sandhu and Nida Dar took two wickets apiece, while the experienced Sana Mir struck once.Rumana Ahmed remained the highest scorer for the hosts with just nine runs, none of the Bengali batswoman could enter double figures.

