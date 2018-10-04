2019 WC Trophy unveiled at Lahore

LAHORE: The 2019 World Cup Trophy reached Lahore as part of its world tour on Wednesday. The trophy was taken to different parts of city during the day.

In its six-day Pakistan leg of the tour, the Garrard-made trophy will travel to three cities of the country – Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

On its arrival in the city the trophy was taken to a city tour in an open tourism bus, from the Gaddafi Stadium to the Azadi Chowk, Minar-e-Pakistan and back to the stadium. Lanky Pakistan bowler Mohammad Irfan displayed the trophy to the fans along the route on the roof top of the bus. The most coveted prize will be displayed at Government College University, Wagha border and Shaukat Khanum hospital on October 4.

The trophy is on Pakistan tour from October 3 to 13 with the most coveted prize in world cricket making its first stop over in Lahore in the first phase from October 3 to 5. It will be paraded from the Gaddafi Stadium to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital on a bus. The trophy will then travel to Islamabad from October 6 to 8 and then Karachi from October 9 to 13. The final stop of the trophy will be Karachi. It will be put on display at the National Stadium Karachi on October 7. It will be taken to Mohatta Palace and Frere Hall as well. The cricket World Cup will take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019. The trophy kicked off its world tour from the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters in Dubai on August 27.

In a statement issued by the ICC, “Travelling across five continents, 21 countries and over 60 cities the ‘most connected Trophy Tour ever’ will allow fans around the world to get up close to the coveted prize that will be lifted at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019.”

The trophy will travel to Oman, the USA, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany before arriving in England and Wales on February 19, 2019 for a 100-day domestic Trophy Tour.

During its journey, the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy will visit iconic and unusual locations, communities, schools, universities and even people’s homes in a bid to connect people globally in what will be the most unique, and accessible trophy tour to date.