Bid to smuggle ice foiled

PESHAWAR: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a bid to smuggle ice via the Bacha Khan International Airport and arrested one person on Wednesday.
An official of the ANF said one Hanifullah of Khyber district was held when he was smuggling 0.56 kilogram of ice in his shoes and bag. A case has been registered against him.
