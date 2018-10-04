PFA to install incinerators in five cities

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will install latest incinerators in the five cities of Punjab for discarding substandard and adulterated food items.

This decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman here Wednesday. PFA DG directed Additional Director General (operations) Rafia Haider to prepare a feasibility report on priority basis. He said that incinerators would be installed for discarding adulterated and unwholesome food products.

PHC: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed another eight centres of quacks in the city on Wednesday. According to a press release issued here, the PHC teams visited 35 treatment centres in different parts of the city, and closed down eight businesses of quacks. The quacks have been categorised as three medical stores, two each fake dentists and general quacks and one laboratory.