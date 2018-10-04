Scattered rain likely

LAHORE: Scattered rain may hit the city on Thursday (today) while a dry day with partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here Wednesday. Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to affect during next two days. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.