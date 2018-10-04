Thu October 04, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2018

Housing scheme affectees get possession letters

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Lahore Director General Shehzad Saleem on Wednesday distributed the possession letters worth Rs 4.5 billion among 200 affectees of Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society.

Addressing the ceremony, the NAB Lahore DG said the NAB had adopted and firmly implemented its policy of "accountability for All”, adding it had also taken solid steps to pursue the policy without any discrimination.

The NAB DG said they were striving to resolve the fraud matters particularly pertaining to the housing schemes on a priority basis. The housing sector is meant to serve the masses instead of earning huge profits, he added. Shehzad Saleem said the administration of Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society had been directed to deliver the possession of the plots and houses to the all of the affectees till December 31 this year.

The NAB Lahore has put in place special measures to bring improvement in the housing sector, including establishment of the Preventive Committee for housing societies which comprises the members of LDA, developers, Cooperative registrar and representatives of TMAs besides NAB officers, the DG NAB elaborated. He said that during the initial proceedings of the committee, the NAB had sought the record of all illegal housing schemes from LDA, in which, about 700 illegal housing schemes surfaced in the provincial capital, whereas, directions were also issued on a priority basis pertaining to 175 housing societies to resolve the matters, including those regarding the pending NOCs of the schemes in LDA.

