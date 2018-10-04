Abducted boy found dead; kidnapper killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE: A nine-year-old boy, who was physically assaulted in Iqbal Town two days back, was found murdered near the River Ravi while the accused person was killed in an encounter.

The victim boy identified as Ali Raza, a resident of Najaf Colony, was allegedly kidnapped by one Naeem and his accomplices two days back. The accused persons first abused him and later killed him. They dumped the body near the brink of the river.

The family of the victim staged a protest demonstration. Meanwhile, one of the family members had informed police about the presence of the accused person in the area. Police reached the scene and warned him to surrender but he opened fire. Police retaliated in the same fashion and killed him. The body has been removed to morgue.

gang-raped: A 20-year-old girl was gang-raped at gunpoint for five days in the Nishtar Colony police area. Police have yet to arrest the rapists. The victim, a resident of Ferdos Park, had left her workplace on September 29 and was waiting for a bus at Gajjumata Stop when one Amir Afzaal, her former colleague, tempter her with the offer of a good job.

He took her to the house of his friend Haider Ali where they allegedly raped her for five days and also filmed and photographed her. They threatened her of uploading her pictures on the social media if she tried to tell anybody about the incident. Police have registered a case.

cheque: The wife of a martyred cop, Waqas Ali, was handed over a cheque for the purchase of a house on Tuesday. A ceremony was held in this regard at CCPO office. SSP Admin Awais Ahmad Malik handed over the cheque to the martyred cop’s wife and assured the family of the martyred cop that every possible help would be extended to them in future as well.

Suspended: SP Mujahid/Dolphin suspended four officials of Dolphin Squad for subjecting a boy to severe torture in the Shafiqabad area. The suspended officials were identified as Hamid, Nadir, Ans and Mujahid.

arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 34 criminals, including 24 gamblers besides registering 141 cases against commuters over various traffic violations. The PHP teams impounded 67 bikes for using fake registration or green number plates and arrested 112 persons for fixing prohibited gas cylinders.