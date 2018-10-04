Underdogs tag can help SA at World Cup: Boucher

CAPE TOWN: Mark Boucher feels being underdogs at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 could help South Africa’s cause.

The former Proteas wicket-keeper, who played at three Cricket World Cups – including the last time it was held in England and Wales in 1999 – hopes going under the radar can help South Africa’s chances at next year’s tournament.

“See, people look at the team during every World Cup and on paper we are a good team,” Boucher told Gulf News.However, Boucher added: “I think we are probably going into this World Cup not such a good team on paper, which could be a good thing for South Africa.

“I think we are nowhere near the best team. It is a good space to go in out there and surprise a few. “If you get into the semi-final or final then anything can happen. One good innings can win the day for you, so consistently we have to be at our best to get to a semi-final stage; then who knows.”

South Africa are famously yet to reach a World Cup final, having been knocked out in the semi-final stage on four occasions. It’s a statistic that has led to the side being labelled ‘chokers’, a tag which Boucher thinks is unjust.

“The choking word comes out all the time and I feel that’s unfair because to win a World Cup you also need a lot of luck to go your way,” he added. “There are a lot of good teams playing in the world at the moment.”