NBP edge SNGPL as SSGC, Navy record easy wins

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), the national champions, recorded their third straight win in the Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey at the National Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday.

They recorded a 3-1 win over SNGPL. In other matches, SSGC routed Police 7-1 and Navy brushed aside Port Qasim Authority (PQA) 2-0. After the penultimate day of the pool games, three sides are virtually assured of their semi-final berths.

SSGC and WAPDA have qualified from the pool B. In the pool A, NBP, having won all their three matches, are also in a strong position. For the second slot from this pool, Navy and SNGPL will battle on Thursday.

NBP, who have a number of internationals, were fully stretched by the young SNGPL. The match was locked at 1-1 with just nine minutes to go. Experience prevailed in the end as the bankers scored two goals in last minutes.

NBP had a bit more of the play but SNGPL were fast on the counters. Both had chances but no goal was scored till the half time. Up and down game quickened in the third quarter. Off a two-touch indirect drill off a penalty corner, Junaid Manzoor put NBP ahead in the 39th minute.

Within five minutes, Dawood equalised with an amazing goal from a very narrow angle standing very close to the right goal line.In the last quarter, off a penalty corner, Bilal Qadir, the injector, put it in on the rebound. A few minutes later, Attique Arshad had a brilliant 20-metre-defence-splitting run into the circle and Amir Ali standing in the mid circle tapped it into the net.

SSGC, a fine blend of senior and junior internationals, faced Police, a motley group of players assembled for this tournament.Pakistan’s star drag flicker Mubashar Ali stood out with a hat trick off penalty corners.The other four were scored off field attempts. Police created a few good chances. Their solitary goal came off a penalty corner.

Navy were strengthened by the inclusion of Rashid Mahmood, a Pakistan regular since 2010, in their game against PQA. Rashid had arrived from Holland the day before where he had been playing for Oranje Rood HC in Hoofdklasse, the highest hockey division in Holland.

The first 10 minutes were more or less evenly played. In the last two minutes of the first quarter, Navy’s Shahbaz showing good opportunism scored twice. First, a left side move saw the ball reaching him at the top of the circle. With all thetime at his disposal, Shahbaz found the target with a top-of-the-circle hit.Only moments later, he dived to connect a right side cross into the goal.The sailors, who were coming into the event after a two-month fitness-cum-training camp at Abbottabad, remained in control of the proceedings almost throughout.They created quite a few chances but failed to add to their tally when the final hooter sounded.