Thu October 04, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 4, 2018

ICC warns England, SL players of match-fixing ahead of tour

COLOMBO: Cricket’s world governing body said Wednesday players would be briefed about the risk of approaches from “corrupters” during England’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka amid fears of match-fixing.

The International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption chief Alex Marshall said Sri Lanka was the subject of corruption inquiries but the England tour itself was not under question.“However, I will take the opportunity to brief both the teams over the coming days to ensure they remain alert to the risks from would-be corrupters,” Marshall said in a statement.

TV news channel Al Jazeera broadcast a documentary in May showing a groundsman and a player allegedly discussing possibilities of altering the pitch at Galle where England will play their first Test against the hosts from November 6.

England will play five One-day Internationals, three Tests and a one-off T20 between October 10 and November 27.Galle groundsman Tharanga Indika and professional cricketer Tharindu Mendis allegedly speculated about fixing the pitch to ensure a result in under four days in the Test against England.

Both men have been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket, pending the outcome of an ICC investigation. A third man, provincial coach Jeevantha Kulathunga, was also suspended.Marshall said ICC investigators were currently in Sri Lanka, but declined to elaborate.

Sri Lankan players and umpires have been accused of match-fixing in the past.Jayananda Warnaweera, a former curator at Galle, was suspended by the ICC for refusing to cooperate with a corruption inquiry.

