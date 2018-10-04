Thu October 04, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2018

ICC World Cup 2019 trophy reaches Lahore

LAHORE: The 2019 World Cup Trophy reached Lahore as part of its world tour on Wednesday.

In its six-day Pakistan leg of the tour, the Garrard-made trophy will also travel to Karachi, and Islamabad.On its arrival in the city the trophy was taken to a city tour in an open tourism bus, from the Gaddafi Stadium to the Azadi Chowk, Minar-e-Pakistan, and back to the stadium.

Lanky Pakistan bowler Mohammad Irfan displayed the trophy to the fans along the route on the roof top of the bus. The most coveted prize will be displayed at Government College University, Wagah border and Shaukat Khanum hospital on October 4.

The trophy will be in Islamabad from October 6 to 8 and in Karachi from October 9 to 13.

In Karachi, it will be put on display at the National Stadium on October 7.

It will be taken to Mohatta Palace and Frere Hall as well.

The cricket World Cup will take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, 2019.The trophy kicked off its world tour from the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters in Dubai on August 27.

During its nine-month journey, the trophy will travel not only to countries taking part in the tournament but for the first time ever will go beyond traditional cricket heartlands and connect with fans in a further 11 countries where cricket is growing, including Nepal, US and Germany, Oman, Rwanda, Nigeria, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. The replicas of the trophy have been given to the winners of the ICC’s 50-over world cups.

