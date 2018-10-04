Khurram hits 197 to help Karachi Whites post big total

KARACHI: Discarded Test opener Khurram Manzoor hit 197 and Shehzar Mohammad blasted 95 to enable Pool B leaders Karachi Whites to post 365-5 in their first innings at stumps on the opening day of their fifth round outing of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy against Rawalpindi here at the UBL Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Khurram, who smacked 32 fours and three sixes in his 218-ball knock, shared 249 for the second wicket with Shehzar, who hammered 11 fours from 140 balls.Stumper Mohammad Hassan was at the crease on 29 and skipper Anwar Ali was with him at the other end on five.

Touseeq Shah claimed 3-90. Left-arm international spinner Mohammad Nawaz claimed 2-86.In another Pool B fixture, at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, discarded lanky Test pacer Mohammad Asif picked 5-56 to enable WAPDA to dismiss Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) for 216 in their first innings in 64 overs. Saadullah Ghouri (88) and Raza Ali Dar (45*) shared 105 for the seventh wicket to guide their side to a respectable total.

Ghouri smacked 16 fours from 98 balls. Dar smashed seven fours from 127 deliveries.WAPDA, in response, were at 27-2 at stumps with skipper Salman Butt falling for a 17-ball duck. Rafatullah Mohmand fell for 19. Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Umair got one wicket each.

At Marghzar Ground in Islamabad, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) reached 334-7 in their first innings against Pakistan Television after the latter had put them into bat.

Adil Amin struck 84 off 121 balls, which featured nine fours and one six. Asif Zakir (78) and Maqbool Ahmed (52*) put on 133 for the sixth wicket to inflate the total. Asif hit 13 fours from 115 balls, while Maqbool hammered seven fours in his unfinished 102-ball effort. Fast bowler Azharullah got 5-71.

At Multan Cricket Stadium, Rizwan Hussain (97) and Irfan Haider (52) took Lahore Blues to 243-7 in their first innings against Multan. The duo shared 95 for the second wicket. Mohammad Ali Khan and spinner Ali Usman claimed two wickets each.

In a Pool A meeting, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Waqas Ahmed (4-77) and spinner Mohammad Irfan (3-68) helped Lahore Whites dismiss Peshawar for 295 in their first innings. Ashfaq Ahmed (89) and Sahibzada Farhan (75) put on 106 for the second wicket.

Hard-hitting Musaddiq Ahmed (62) hammered 11 fours in his 82-ball knock.Lahore Whites, in reply, were 11 without loss at close.Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) perished for 235 in their first innings against Habib Bank Limited (HBL) at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Mohammad Mohsin (103*) rescued his side from utter humiliation with a fine century off 126 balls. He hammered ten fours and three sixes.Umar Gul, Junaid Khan, Abbas Afridi, Ramiz Aziz and Abdul Rehman picked two wickets each.

HBL were 50-1 in reply at stumps.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Adnan Akmal (51), Hussain Talat (48) and Asif Ali (46) guided SNGPL to 265 all out in their first innings against National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq was trapped leg before by Hammad Azam when he had scored only two runs.Ghulam Mudassir and Atif Jabbar claimed three wickets each. Hammad and Kamran Ghulam clinched two wickets each.At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, Ali Sarfraz (185) and Rizwan Ali (109*) put on 308 for the second wicket to enable Islamabad to reach 342-2 in their first innings against FATA.