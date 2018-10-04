Putin wants all foreign forces to quit Syria

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow wanted all foreign forces, including the Russian military, to eventually withdraw from Syria.

Putin said that the presence of US forces in Syria violated the UN charter. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to US defence official John Bolton’s threats against the Syrian government by demanding all uninvited foreign forces leave Syria.“All foreign forces staying there without an invitation from the Syrian government must be eventually withdrawn,” Lavrov told reporters, as quoted by Tass News Agency. Earlier in the day, Bolton threatened to strike the Syrian government forces if any attack with chemical weapons is conducted by the latter in the Idlib Governorate. Bolton’s threats towards the Syrian government come shortly after he completed his visit to Israel.