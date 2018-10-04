Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers
Pakistan’s way forward

Pakistan’s way forward
Deal made with ‘institutions’: Mashhood

Deal made with ‘institutions’: Mashhood
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

World

AFP
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Najib’s wife arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, the flamboyant wife of Malaysia’s former prime minister, was arrested on Wednesday by the country’s anti-graft agency over a multi-billion-dollar scandal that helped to bring down the last government.

Investigations into the alleged looting of state fund 1MDB by an audacious international fraud ring have already seen her husband Najib Razak hit with more than two dozen charges including corruption and money laundering.

He is out on bail following his spectacular fall from power in May elections, at the hands of a reformist alliance headed by Mahathir Mohamad. "Rosmah has been arrested," her lawyer K. Kumaraendran told AFP after she was questioned for hours at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Wednesday.

The MACC in a statement said it arrested Rosmah, 66, in relation to money laundering investigations after getting approval from state prosecutors. "Following this, Rosmah will face a number of charges," it said, adding she will be brought to court early on Thursday to be charged.

An MACC official said Rosmah could face up to 15 years in jail if convicted on each charge. She is expected to spend the night at the MACC headquarters located in the administrative capital Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur.

Rosmah, widely reviled in Malaysia due to her profligate spending and imperious manner while her husband was in power, arrived at the MACC headquarters in a two-car convoy late Wednesday morning. At the same time, her husband was also being questioned by police in a separate location in relation to the scandal.

Najib, 65, has denied any wrongdoing despite revelations that hundreds of millions of dollars ended up in his personal bank accounts. Rosmah, wearing a light green dress with matching headscarf, was met by her lawyers and escorted by anti-corruption officers into the agency’s building.

She smiled as she walked past journalists but did not make any comment. In Rosmah’s last appearance a week ago, she was questioned for 13 hours. Wednesday was the third occasion on which Rosmah had been questioned, but the first time she had been arrested, since her husband’s coalition was dramatically ousted from office after six decades in power. A central issue in the campaign was the allegation that Najib, his family and his cronies looted billions of dollars from 1MDB in a fraud ring that stretched from Singapore to Switzerland.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women’s T20I series

Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women’s T20I series
Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members

Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members
Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

Photos & Videos

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India
Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas