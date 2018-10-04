Protest held against varsity’s financial plight

SUKKUR: Faculty members and administrative employees of the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, continued their protest against the acute financial crisis prevailing in the university by wearing black armbands and boycotting the classes.

The three university oraganisations, including SALUTA, Officer Welfare Association and the Employees Welfare Association, on Wednesday demanded the Sindh government, Ministry of Education and Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, to urgently address the poor financial position of the Shah Abdul Latif University and release funds. The spokesperson of the university said the university adminstration has taken up issue with the provincial government to resolve the matter. Khokhar said the funds by the Higher Education Commission are not sufficient to pay the salaries and in the current year the Government of Sindh has also not released any amount in terms of the annual grant, which has accentuated the crisis.