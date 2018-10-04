‘Absence of rule main obstacle in country’s devlopment’

SUKKUR: Absence of equality and the rule of law are the obstacles in societal development of Pakistan. This was stated by speakers at a consultative workshop under the theme of “Civil Society on Development of Rule of Law: Roadmap for Sindh” organised by the Legal Rights Forum.

The workshop was attended by a large number of lawyers, media persons, politicians including Farzana Khoso, Rizwana Memon, Mushtaq Tanwari, Azra Jamal, Anwar Mahar and others. Moderator of the workshop, Dr Farhat said Pakistan was established in the name of justice, rule of law, equality and faith but unfortunately none of these principles could ever be implemented. The governments neglected the well-being of masses and due to which unemployment, lack of employment and high commodity prices became rampant.

The Executive Director of the Legal Rights Forum, Malik Tahir Iqbal, said the absence of rule of law and centralization of power among a selected few helped corruption to grow.