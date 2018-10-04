ACE arrests patwari

GUJRANWALA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Wednesday arrested a patwari and his accomplice over corruption and tempering the land record from Mandi Bahauddin. Muhammad Ashraf filed an application to the ACE, stating that Patwari Raja Rizwan Ali with the collusion of land mafia member Ali Akbar had deprived him of 27 marla commercial land by tempering the revenue record. During the investigation allegation leveled against the accused were proved and the ACE team arrested both the accused from Malikwal.