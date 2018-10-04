UoP students organise cultural fair

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The students of Department of International Relations Wednesday arranged a grand cultural fair wherein students from different universities had arranged 21 stalls to highlight local culture and promote the peaceful values of the society. The event was inaugurated by vice-chancellor of the university Prof Dr Mohammad Asif. The programme was organised by the International Relations Students Association (IRSA).
PESHAWAR: The students of Department of International Relations Wednesday arranged a grand cultural fair wherein students from different universities had arranged 21 stalls to highlight local culture and promote the peaceful values of the society. The event was inaugurated by vice-chancellor of the university Prof Dr Mohammad Asif. The programme was organised by the International Relations Students Association (IRSA).
Comments