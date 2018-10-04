PFA conducts crackdown against adulterators

MULTAN: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Health Captain (retd) M Usman launched a crackdown against adulterated mafia and sealed food outlets selling adulterated products openly in south Punjab districts. The operation was carried out on late Tuesday night in Bangladeshi and Grain markets. The PFA team recovered at least 100 bags, carrying 4,000-kg of adulterated spices, from three factories of Multan. The manufacturers were using textile colours to give natural colour to spices. Raids were conducted in Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and other districts.