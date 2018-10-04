Pakistan Railways reduces fare

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced to reduce fare for its passenger train Faisalabad non-stop that runs between Lahore and Faisalabad. The fare has been reduced for AC standard, AC parlour and AC business. On the instruction of federal minister, fare of AC standard has been reduced to Rs350, AC parlour Rs400 and AC business Rs450. The new fare has been implemented immediately.
