NGOs from Islamic countries meet in Islamabad

Islamabad: The three-day gathering of Union of NGOs of the Islamic countries which was hosted by Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) ended here on Wednesday. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameeer Senator Sirajul Haq and Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Ehsan Mustafa were guests on concluding session of the event titled ‘Union of Peace’. The AKFP president Muhammad Abdus Shakoor, secretary general Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Mangat, ex-president Dr. Hafeezur Rehman, hundreds of students, youth societies and NGOs from 15 countries attended the gathering. Speaking on the occasion, Sirajul Haq said the whole humanity was sacred and that was basic reason the Al-Khidmat Foundation consider it a duty to serve human kind across the world.