‘Country would have plunged into darkness had PTI claims of power production relied upon’

ISLAMABAD: The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday said had the last PML-N government relied on promises of Imran Khan accomplishing many power generation projects in KP province, the country would have plunged into darkness.

Speaking on floor of the NA, he said the last PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produced minus six megawatts of electricity in five years. Sharif recalled that the incumbent prime minister soon after formation of the PTI government in the KP province in 2013 had claimed that by using position of the province, electricity projects would be completed. “Had we relied on his word, the whole country would now have been in darkness and many parts of country would have been facing around 20 hours of loadshedding daily,” he said.

Referring to speech of the Finance Minister, he said Asad Umar was stressing on speaking the truth but the truth was that the PML-N government completed 5,000 MWs of electricity projects and also made net saving of Rs160 billion. He said the PML-N government started bidding process in government-to-government financing between Pakistan and China.

He said that the PML-N government completed Neelum-Jhelum project which was facing delay. “The minister should have announced to hold audit and accountability for delay in project,” he said. On PSDP, he said that volume of the PSDP was Rs800 billion but the PML-N government could not consume whole development allocations due to ban imposed by the ECP on execution of development schemes on March 31.

He said the minister had failed in his attempt in creating a gulf between the PPP and PML-N. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the current deficit when the last PPP government left was 2.5 billion dollars which had surged to 18 billion dollars.

Referring to delay in Neelum-Jhelum, he said that forensic audit should be held in this connection. PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said mini budget should not have retrospective effect from July 01. He also stressed the recommendations received from the Senate should be given due weight instead of throwing to dustbin.

He said a cabinet member while taking U-turn from a previous statement said that Saudi Arabia was not strategic partner in CPEC project. He recalled that Imran Khan had stated that he could prefer to commit suicide instead of seeking foreign loans.