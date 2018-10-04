15 shops sealed over not paying rent

MULTAN: The district administration Wednesday sealed fifteen shops over default on the payment of rent at Multan General Bus stand.

According to officials, the shops were sealed for rent default to the tune of over more than Rs 5million. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudasar Raiz Malik himself reached the spot and ordered sealing of the shops. Heavy contingent of police were present on the occasion.

The tenants whose shops were sealed include, Muhammad Sharif Rs 101,458, Islamuddin Rs 6,544,576, Abdul Ghafoor Rs 784,425, Ghulam Shabir Rs 615,947, Ishfaq Ahamed Rs 834,646, Muhammad Zaman Khan Rs 628,316, Muhammad Zafar Rs 622,936, Muhammad Shafiq Rs 414,504 and Shabir Ahamed Rs 478,997.