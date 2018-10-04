Thu October 04, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2018

Govt plans to recall envoys to US, Ottawa

ISLAMABAD: The government plans to recall its envoys to Washington and Ottawa if they do not relinquish charge themselves, said Federal Minister for Broadcasting and Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here on Wednesday.

Sharing a briefing session with the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Establishment, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab, for senior media persons, Minister Chaudhry said the ambassador to Washington and the high commissioner to Ottawa – Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and Tariq Azeem -- should have handed in their resignations, as they were both political appointees.

“But if they don’t, we will recall them,” he said while responding to a question. The minister, however, did not give a time-frame for the recall. The briefing was organised to update the media on the Prime Minister’s 100 Days Agenda. Shehzad Arbab explained the process underway since August 20 and said the government was tracking the progress across all ministries at the federal and provincial levels.

