Darkness returns

Relief from constant loadshedding has proved to be short-lived for Karachi’s residents. Soldier Bazaar is facing loadshedding thrice a day. The KE authorities repeatedly claim that the power utility has made more than 50 percent of the city loadshedding-free. Their efforts would have been lauded, had residents enjoyed an uninterrupted supply of electricity for a long period of time.

Can KE explain why it has been unable to rid the city of loadshedding? The city has been facing this problem for many years now and it seems that the issue will continue to exist. The authorities ought to take effective steps to overcome the electricity crisis.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi