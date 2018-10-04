Time to act

The PTI government shouldn’t spend too much time playing up the failures of past governments as there are pressing concerns that need to be looked into. Harrowing fiscal deficit and fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves earnestly clamour for increasing exports, limiting imports and broadening the tax base. If such measures are not initiated in a timely manner, our economic stability could be at stake.

In order to accomplish economic stability, we must seek to achieve sociopolitical stability. Some of the ministers of the present government, regrettably, tend to be rather indiscreet in their comments. This will only serve to waste our time and energy and increase acrimony. All of us need to get united, harness our energy and resources and start working in all earnestness to thwart the vicious designs of our enemies.

Prof W B Gill

Sialkot