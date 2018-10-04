Learning English

Pakistan fails to measure up when it comes to competing with other nations in terms of English language proficiency. A language that is the driving force behind technology, the soul of modern communication, and the mouthpiece of world knowledge has lost its basic place in our education system. Pakistan regards English as a foreign language, not as a second language. Although this attitude is changing, it is not happening at the required pace. In every sector, we need communication with advanced economies. In our country, that communication mostly takes place in English.

The four basic skills of the language are reading, writing, listening and speaking. But our syllabus and assessments require only writing and rote-learning to pass examinations. Our students have bad pronunciations, cannot speak English with fluency, and can seldom understand what an English speaker is saying. Teachers themselves rely on reading and cramming. To improve matters, English must be taught as a second language. In addition, the syllabus must cover all four skills. Assessments should require students to pass all four skills. We must also appoint competent teachers who know their jobs and can help the system raise the standard of English

Syed Ali Naqvi

Rawalpindi