Traffic woes

This refers to the letter ‘Gridlocks and deadlocks’ (Oct 2) letter by Syeda Areej Batool. The writer has suggested that the relevant authorities should devise a proper solution to tackle the problem of frequent traffic jams. The current position is that this problem is not limited to Karachi. Almost all parts of the country are facing this problem owing to the dilapidated condition of roads and a large number of vehicles that ply on these roads. The matter is made worse by people driving recklessly, showing disregard to traffic rules.

The relevant authorities are requested to widen roads where possible and make them signal-free. In addition, steps should be taken to create awareness among commuters regarding correct driving practices. In this regard, the authorities concerned can run advertisements on TV and radio. Posting on social media would also be effective as many people who drive have smartphones and they can also take part in debates on social media regarding this issue. People who break the traffic rules should be made to take driving lessons in addition to being fined.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad