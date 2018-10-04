Made in Pakistan

Our economy finds it difficult to tackle the challenges that have cornered it. The reason for this sad situation is the behaviour of our consumers. Whenever we go to a market for shopping, we ask shopkeepers to show us imported items. There are scores of quality items that are produced in Pakistan. But we don’t buy them. Why can’t we buy locally-produced items? This is why we haven’t been able to give a boost to our local industry. The secret to China’s success is that its citizens prefer and purchase locally-produced items.

The focus on locally-produced products helped China achieve unbelievable growth in its economy. When we will buy items that are manufactured in our country, we will contribute to our country’s industrial growth.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi