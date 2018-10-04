Thu October 04, 2018
Newspost

October 4, 2018

What about the economy?

This refers to the editorial ‘Economic direction?’ (Sep 30). The prevailing economic challenges, coupled with both fiscal and current account deficit, have put the government in a bind. Relying solely on the IMF for bailout or on our allies without carrying out reforms that have long-term benefits will be a huge mistake. Announcing an economic emergency will help the government take difficult decisions to put the economy on the right track.

The supplementary budget that was recently presented in parliament was devoid of the bitter pill that ought to be taken if we want to deal with the economic crisis. Such indecision is going to cost the nation. The SBP reserves have already depleted to $9 billion. The rise in global oil prices is aggravating the problem. The government urgently needs to give a sound direction to the economy.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

