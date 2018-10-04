Poisonous packaging

I was recently bought a paratha that was wrapped in a newspaper. This is usually done because it is believed that newspapers absorb the extra oil in the bread. However, this method of packing food is bad for health. The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has recently published an ad that warns food-handlers to stop using newspapers to wrap food. It has also written about the health risks caused by newspaper ink. The authorities concerned should hold workshops to create awareness among people regarding the adverse effects of this form of packaging.

Faizan Elahi Zaheer

Lahore