IDEAS to be held from Nov 27

KARACHI: The 10th Edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2018) is scheduled from November 27-30, 2018 at the Karachi Expo Centre, a statement said on Wednesday.

To finalise the preparations for this strategically important event, under the auspices of DEPO, 3rd Steering Committee meeting was held on October 3 at the Sindh Secretariat and was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, it added.

It was attended by senior representatives from federal ministries, various departments of the government of Sindh, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Law Enforcement Agencies and national electronic and print media.

Shah said that the event will significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with the international fraternity and would serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability and balance.