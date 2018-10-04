SECP holds session on AML/CFT

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organised a two-day awareness session in Karachi on regulatory framework on anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) for the capital market, insurance, NBFCs, and modaraba.

The session was aimed at developing understanding of AML/CFT obligations and establishing an effective AML/CFT risk assessment and compliance framework and in particular, in detecting and reporting suspicious activities.

The SECP notified the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Regulations, 2018, in June and issued supplementary guidelines in September to help regulated persons understand requirements of the legislation in applying national AML/CFT measures.

Khalida Habib, executive director, SECP, apprised the participants about the financial institutions’ obligations under AML/CFT regime. She highlighted the regulatory measures for the regulated persons to safeguard them from being used by money launderers and terrorist financiers.

She also emphasised the requirement of risk assessment, internal policies, procedures and controls, customer due diligence measures, record keeping procedures and UNSCR compliance.