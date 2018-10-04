Stocks led lower by weak auto shares

KARACHI: Stocks continued to fall for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, as blue-chip auto shares took a hit on government decision to bar non-filers from buying vehicles, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Bearish activity was witnessed at PSX after NA passed the Finance (Amendment) Bill restricting non-filers from purchasing cars and properties.”

Dismal data on oil sales for July-September 2018, uncertainty over Saudi stakes in CPEC projects, surging core inflation, SBP policy rates, and uncertainty over rupee dollar parity played a catalytic role in the bearish close, Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index fell 0.59 percent or 240.06 points to close at 40,560.19 points. KSE-30 shares index fell 0.67 percent or 133.11 points to end at 19,709.78 points.

As many as 357 scrips were active, of which 124 moved up, 213 retreated, and 20 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 89.991 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 106.509 billion shares in the previous session.

Murtaza Jaffar, analyst from Elixir Securities said, “Lacklustre activity prevailed as only 52 million shares were traded, while traded value for the benchmark index stood at $19.6 million, lowest since May 17, 2018.”

Only Nishat Chunian made to the leaders board as investors’ interest continued on the back of stellar financial result and bright prospects amidst rupee depreciation and potential government support for export-oriented sectors.

“We see immediate support at 40,300-40,400 levels; however, any break below this area on high volumes will open further downside till 39,000-39,200 levels,” he added.

Auto shares came under fire, as Indus Motor fell by Rs7.89/share, and Honda Atlas went down by Rs7.54/share.

However, tractors shares recorded increase, as Finance Minister Asad Umar did not touch upon the proposal to allow import of second hand and reconditioned tractors.

Millat Tractor, up Rs6.46/share and Al Ghazi, up Rs2.85/share, supported the index.

Now, investors anxiously wait for the government to take some major decisions on the fate of loans, analysts said. Investors want some final decision as to which source the government would use to tap for the loan repayments.

During the current fiscal year, the country requires nearly $12 billion to $15 billion, and to cover this payoff financial assistance would be required,

especially through an International Monetary Fund bailout.

The highest gainers were Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs74.25 to close at Rs2,535.00/share, and Island Textile, up Rs73.29 to finish at Rs1,693.99/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs49.00 to close at Rs2,301.00/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, down Rs33.60 to close at Rs1,014.17/share.

Nishat Chunian recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 5.642 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.9 to close at Rs53.18/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Unity Foods Limited, recording a turnover of 7.945 million shares. The scrip lost Rs0.93 to end at Rs31.06/share.