Thu October 04, 2018
Business

JM
Javed Mirza
October 4, 2018

Pakistan becoming world’s polythene dump

KARACHI: Pakistan is facing economic as well as potential ecological risks owing to the import and then subsequent destruction of waste polythene bags at the hands of authorities, both in violation of import laws, industry officials said on Wednesday.

The Section 19 of the Import Policy Order (IPO) 2016 provides that all goods of banned list imported in commercial quantity shall not be released in any circumstances and be re-exported at importers or shipping lines’ expense. Destroying such goods in any way is actually a breach of the law.

“Customs has recently ordered destruction of approximately 600 containers having about 18,000 metric tons of waste of polythene bags in the territory of Pakistan in

violation of the law,”

Sharjeel Jamal, vice chairman Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Customs, told The News.

“This has effectively made Pakistan a dumping ground of world’s waste.”

Jamal said goods on banned list, particularly hazardous waste, were being imported and destroyed in the country since these could not get cleared.

“These consignments of banned waste polythene bags were rather ought to be re-exported at the cost of importers or the shipping lines,” the FPCCI official added.

Polythene shopping bags being hazardous waste are banned in terms of Section 19 of IPO 2016 in order to avoid environmental pollution, choking of drains, and risks to the health of citizens associated with the use of these waste polythene or plastic bags. Jamal said hundreds of containers carrying polythene waste were stuck at the ports causing congestion, which in itself was a loss to national economy.

The FPCCI official said it was a matter of serious concern as there was no explanation on how the destruction of those products was commissioned without taking the importers and shipping lines to task.

“There is no way to know whether Customs authorities completed examination reports of each container and what is the present policy about the fate of the pending containers loaded with waste polythene bags,” Jamal said.

Customs authorities declined to comment on the matter.

Sources said Pakistan had become dumping ground for hazardous waste. More importantly these waste polythene bags are being sold in the market causing serious threats to the environment.

It was known that over a 1000 such containers are lying at various ports including Port Qasim, KICT, PICT and NLC etc.

