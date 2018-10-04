Thu October 04, 2018
Business

REUTERS
October 4, 2018

Turkey inflation surges to nearly 25 percent in Sept, highest in 15 years

ISTANBUL: Turkish inflation surged to nearly 25 percent in September from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, hitting its highest in 15 years and sharpening focus on whether the central bank will be able to deliver another hefty rate hike.

The size of the increase - prices jumped by 6.3 percent from a month earlier - far outpaced expectations and underscored the deep impact of a currency crisis on the economy and consumers.

The lira has lost nearly 40 percent of its value this year, hit by concerns about President Tayyip Erdogan´s influence over the central bank and a rift with Washington.

The sell-off has pushed up prices of everything from food to fuel and eroded confidence in what was once a high-flying emerging market.

"The central bank will need to react to this," said Inan Demir, senior emerging markets economist at Nomura.

"This is not something that could be ignored and they will have to hike at their next meeting." The lira weakened and was at 6.0700 to the dollar, more than 1 percent weaker, at 1150 GMT.

The currency has been underpinned in recent weeks by the central bank´s massive 6.25 percentage point rate hike last month and by hopes for an improvement in ties with the United States, particularly over the fate of a jailed American pastor.

It remains to be seen whether Erdogan will brook another increase in borrowing costs. The president, a self-described "enemy of interest rates", has called for lower rates to keep the economy growing.

His repeated criticism of borrowing costs - after last month´s hike he said his patience with interest rates "had limits" - have undermined confidence in the central bank and are at the root of the lira´s slide.

Inflation rose to 24.52 percent in September from a year earlier, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In August, it rose 17.9 percent year-on-year. The month-on-month jump of 6.3 percent.

The numbers put the central bank´s inflation target of five percent further out of reach.

In one month, the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks rose more than 6 percent and transportation surged more than 9 percent, the data showed.

Producer prices - a leading indicator of price change in the economy - soared more than 46 percent from last year.

