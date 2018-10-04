Rupee stable

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The rupee remained steady on Wednesday, amid dull dollar demand from importers, traders said.
The rupee closed unchanged at 124.25/dollar in the interbank market.
“The local unit traded broadly flat on lower dollar demand,” a trader said.
In the open market, the rupee’s losses; however, were muted and it closed at 127.20 against the dollar, 0.62 percent stronger from the previous close.
