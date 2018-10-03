NAB to bring all mega corruption cases to logical end: chairman

LAHORE: The Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, on Tuesday visited NAB Lahore bureau and chaired a high level meeting there.

During the meeting the chairman was briefed about all mega corruption cases, investigations into Punjab’s 56 public limited companies and cases against illegal housing societies and cooperative companies regarding recovery of looted money from them. The chairman said the NAB has adopted “accountability for all” policy and ‘we do believe in across the board accountability mechanism.’

He said in accordance with NAB law, people’s life time savings would be recovered from housing societies’ owners and strict legal action would be taken against those housing societies/cooperative housing societies’ administrations who failed to deliver plots to the affectees as per their commitments.

The chairman maintained that NAB’s prime priority is to bring all mega corruption cases to their logical end. NAB is committed to make corruption free Pakistan and ‘we are determined to achieve our goal’. Bringing stolen money back from abroad and returning of people’s looted money to them remains NAB’s top priority, he said.