Narcotics Control Ministry revises SOP 2010

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Narcotics Control has reviewed and revised the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 2010 for Local Purchase/Consumption/ Distribution/Manufacture/ Transportation of Precursor Chemicals.

According to a press release this is being done with the view to facilitate the industry from the perspective of “ease of doing business”. The new/revised internal SOPs have been finalised in consultation with the Anti Narcotics Force and the concerned industry representatives. Unnecessary encumbrances have been replaced to streamline the whole process.

Similarly revised SOPs also carry with them timelines of the processes involved. In order to maintain transparency and feedback in this process, this Ministry has also introducing a web based Complaint Management System (CMS). The new (revised) SOPs shall be effective w.e.f 1st October, 2018.