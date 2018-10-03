UK MPs review progress on murder of Jawad Malik’s brother

LONDON: A group of British parliamentarians have assured slain British Pakistani Barrister Fahad Malik’s brother that they will continue to press authorities in Pakistan to ensure that the killers are punished for the heinous crime.

Jawad Malik met Conservative and Labour parliamentarians at the Parliament House where he was invited by the parliamentarians from Labour and Conservative parties.

Conservative’s Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, former cabinet minister in David Cameron’s government, Labour parliamentarians Naz Shah, Yasmin Qureshi and Khalid Mahmood met Jawad Malik at the Palace of Westminster to discuss progress of the case which has been going on for more than two years.

British-Pakistani national Fahad Malik was killed in August two years ago in Islamabad without any provocation. Arshad Mehmood, Noman Khokhar and Hashim Khan are currently in jail accused of murder, awaiting trial.

Jawad Malik, who has been leading the case against several odds, told the parliamentarians that a divisional bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), comprising of Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, has ruled that the murder suspects should be tried under at the Anti-Terrorism Court because of the gruesome nature of the case.

Philanthropist and businessman Jawad Malik told the MPs that it has been a painful and difficult struggle for him despite the fact that he was able to hire legal services of top lawyers such as Khawaja Haris, who is defending Nawaz Sharif, and Akram Qureshi, who is a leading NAB prosecutor as well, Khawaja Naveed, and also had services of Asma Jahangir while she was alive.

Malik informed the MPs that it has been a big relief to the victim’s family that the IHC sent the case back to the Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) although the case should never have been struck off the ATC at the first stage.

Sayeeda Warsi, who has spoken out for punishment to the killers, said that she would make sure that Pakistani authorities are reminded of their commitment to providing justice for Barrister Fahad.

Nazi Shah MP said she had raised the issue of Fahad Malik with Home secretary Sajid Javid and with the foreign office and will continue to speak up for him.

Yasmeen Qureshi MP said that murders of British Pakistanis were a serious issue and it was important that the Pakistani government ensured security and swift prosecution to restore confidence of overseas Pakistanis.