SaudiGulf Airlines to operate from 4 cities

ISLAMABAD: A new Saudi Airliner Tuesday announced to start its operations from Pakistan’s four cities from 15 October 2018, which is going to be its first step outside Saudi Arabia as part of its international routes expansion programme.

It is worth mentioning that in January this year, the airliner had announced starting its operations from 1 March 2018, but it was delayed. That time, Peshawar was one of the most important destinations in its plans, but now it has been excluded, while Karachi was not there but it has been included in its plans.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of travel trade in maintaining relationship between The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, SaudiGulf Airlines is initiating operations from 15th October 2018 to four major cities in Pakistan being Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot and Karachi connecting Kingdom main cities of Dammam, Jeddah, Abha and Riyadh. The announcement came during SaudiGulf Airline participation in Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2018 held in Karachi.

‘’We are pleased to announce our next international routes expansion starting with four destinations in Pakistan from Dammam, SaudiGulf Airline’s main base in Saudi Arabia. Through our hub in Dammam we will connect passengers from Pakistan across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Jeddah, Abha and Riyadh,” stated Mr. Karim Makhlouf, Chief Commercial Officer said.

The full-service airline will operate its Airbus A320 aircrafts to/from Pakistan operating with two class configurations i.e. Business and Economy Class. It will commence direct flights from Dammam to Lahore & Islamabad with a frequency of four flights per week as well as three flights per week connecting Dammam with Sialkot & Karachi.

The decision made by SaudiGulf Airlines to provide convenience of travel to and from the holy city of Mecca as part of its religious contribution as a new national carrier. “We are pleased to add new flights to cater to the growing demand of Umrah traffic out of Pakistan, while also provide passengers with convenient connections via Dammam” Said Karim Makhlouf.

Starting operations on the 15th October 2018, the fares are to start from Rs40,000 which includes free seat selection, hot meals as well as personalized customer service.

’We have decided to partner and cooperate with Gerry’s Group for its well-known efforts as a General Sales Agent (GSA) with more than 50 years of experience in this field’’ Karim said.

“The induction of SaudiGulf Airlines as a direct Saudi Carrier initiating operations to Pakistan will significantly add value to the travel trade industry of Pakistan and testifies to growing travel demand across the Country” said Mr. Arshad Wali Muhammad, Gerry’s Group Director.