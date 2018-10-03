Wed October 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices
NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out
Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment
After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account
Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan
Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi
Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'
Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid
Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league

Pakistan players denied permission to take part in Afghan cricket league
Reflections from the UNGA

Reflections from the UNGA

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Safe City Project Karachi to eradicate street crime: minister

ISLAMABAD: Provincial Minister of Sindh for Communication Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the Sindh government is going to start the Safe City Project Karachi to eradicate the street crime.

“The improvement comes in law and order situation in Karachi and now the provincial government of Sindh is initiating the Safe City Project for Karachi to control street crime in the city,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday along with PPP media coordinator Nazir Dhoki.

He said the criminals involved in the street crime get release due to lesser punishment for street crime and now the provincial government is considering for legislation to increase sentences in street crime.

Responding to a question, Syed Nasir Shah said so far no change has seen in the first month of the PTI government but the series of U-turns were witnessed.

To another question, he said the Sindh government will complete its transport projects. Explaining reasons of delay in the Green Bus project and other transport projects, he said the Sindh government was paying 15 percent on the transport projects while the federal government was paying only Rs800000 monthly subsidy while the remaining payments were made through the sponsors of the projects. “The transporters also made a commitment to cooperate for the project but later on they backed out from the projects that caused a delay in the completion of the project,” he said. He said the Sindh government has planned to run 600 buses in Karachi and 600 buses in rural areas.

The Provincial Minister said the meeting was held with Prime Minister Imran Khan with regard to Green Bus Project and he assured cooperation of the federal government in this project.

To a question with regard to Thar, Syed Nasir Shah said Thar has been changed and have roads, hospitals, mobile dispensaries.

In reply to question of deaths of infants in Thar, he said the main reason was that in desert area of Thar early marriages led to birth of premature kids but the child mortality rate in Thar is not more than other parts of the country. “We are distributing wheat in Thar on the basis of data acquired through Nadra,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released
US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa
Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo
‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur