Safe City Project Karachi to eradicate street crime: minister

ISLAMABAD: Provincial Minister of Sindh for Communication Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the Sindh government is going to start the Safe City Project Karachi to eradicate the street crime.

“The improvement comes in law and order situation in Karachi and now the provincial government of Sindh is initiating the Safe City Project for Karachi to control street crime in the city,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday along with PPP media coordinator Nazir Dhoki.

He said the criminals involved in the street crime get release due to lesser punishment for street crime and now the provincial government is considering for legislation to increase sentences in street crime.

Responding to a question, Syed Nasir Shah said so far no change has seen in the first month of the PTI government but the series of U-turns were witnessed.

To another question, he said the Sindh government will complete its transport projects. Explaining reasons of delay in the Green Bus project and other transport projects, he said the Sindh government was paying 15 percent on the transport projects while the federal government was paying only Rs800000 monthly subsidy while the remaining payments were made through the sponsors of the projects. “The transporters also made a commitment to cooperate for the project but later on they backed out from the projects that caused a delay in the completion of the project,” he said. He said the Sindh government has planned to run 600 buses in Karachi and 600 buses in rural areas.

The Provincial Minister said the meeting was held with Prime Minister Imran Khan with regard to Green Bus Project and he assured cooperation of the federal government in this project.

To a question with regard to Thar, Syed Nasir Shah said Thar has been changed and have roads, hospitals, mobile dispensaries.

In reply to question of deaths of infants in Thar, he said the main reason was that in desert area of Thar early marriages led to birth of premature kids but the child mortality rate in Thar is not more than other parts of the country. “We are distributing wheat in Thar on the basis of data acquired through Nadra,” he said.